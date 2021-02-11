Swansea and Manchester City have both strongly condemned racist abuse aimed at midfielder Yan Dhanda on social media.

The Championship side’s midfielder was a victim of vile comments after their 3-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Dhanda, who is of Asian decent, questioned on Twitter how such situations can still happen in 2021, adding that he is “proud” of who he is.

It was the latest in a long list of recent incidents, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe among the players targeted since the turn of the year, along with Chelsea pair Reece James and Antonio Rudiger.

The abuse also came on the same day that Instagram and parent company Facebook announced new measures to shut down the accounts of offenders faster.

In a statement, Swansea said they are “appalled and saddened” by the comments aimed at Dhanda.

"As a club, we pride ourselves on working with the community and our supporters, as well as the EFL and the FA, on all anti-racism and anti-discriminatory campaigns because it has no place in society”, the Welsh club added.

"Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds, and we urge social media companies to go above and beyond to stamp out this abhorrent level of behaviour that continues to tarnish football and society.

"An official report has been made with South Wales Police and the club will assist them in their investigation.

"Yan has our unwavering support in this matter as we and the relevant authorities strive to eradicate this mindless behaviour."

Manchester City also strongly criticised the comments aimed at Dhanda and vowed to offer support where appropriate: "Racism has no place in sport, or society. Manchester City FC are appalled to hear of the alleged racist abuse of a Swansea player.

"We will be supporting Swansea City and South Wales Police in their investigation of this matter, and to establish whether there was a Manchester City fan involved."

