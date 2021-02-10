Manchester City are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a comfortable 3-1 over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.
The visitors missed several chances to open the scoring in the first half before a low cross from Kyle Walker was missed by everyone in the penalty area and drifted into the far corner.
The contest was over within five minutes of the second half, as Raheem Sterling ran clean through to score quickly followed by a smart turn and finish from Gabriel Jesus. With eleven minutes to go, substitute Morgan Whittaker volleyed in a consolation for Swansea.
One concern for the Premier League leaders was an injury to Rodri, who came off injured with 18 minutes to go. Manchester City will play their quarter-final on the weekend of 20/21 March and will find out their opponents after the draw takes place tomorrow night.
