Manchester City are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a comfortable 3-1 over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The visitors missed several chances to open the scoring in the first half before a low cross from Kyle Walker was missed by everyone in the penalty area and drifted into the far corner.

Football Former Wales goalkeeper Davies dies aged 72 6 HOURS AGO

The contest was over within five minutes of the second half, as Raheem Sterling ran clean through to score quickly followed by a smart turn and finish from Gabriel Jesus. With eleven minutes to go, substitute Morgan Whittaker volleyed in a consolation for Swansea.

One concern for the Premier League leaders was an injury to Rodri, who came off injured with 18 minutes to go. Manchester City will play their quarter-final on the weekend of 20/21 March and will find out their opponents after the draw takes place tomorrow night.

More details to follow

transfers Madrid agree Alaba deal, doubts over Messi to PSG - Paper Round A DAY AGO