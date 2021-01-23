West Ham continued their impressive form with a 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers to seal their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Hammers made eight changes to their line-up but it did not affect their rhythm and they broke the deadlock after just 92 seconds when a slick move ended with Ryan Fredericks' cross being smashed in by Pablo Fornals.

David Moyes's side dominated the rest of the half with the gulf in class apparent with the in-form League One side carving out few chances.

And they doubled their lead when Saïd Benrahma's deft through ball found Andriy Yarmolenko who dinked it over the onrushing keeper.

It was a similar story in the second half with Ellery Balcombe making a string of saves to deny the home side until Benrahma's corner was put into his own net by Andy Butler to make it 3-0.

Donny improved in the closing stages but found themselves further behind when Oladapo Afolayan came off the bench to score on his debut with a tap in after Frederick's effort was parried.

The result sees the Hammers make it four wins and four cleansheets on the spin to set up a fifth round tie with either Manchester United or Liverpool who clash on Sunday.

Pablo Fornals of West Ham United (R) celebrates with teammates Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Fringe players impress for Irons

Following Sebastian Haller's departure to Ajax after a torrid time at the club, the Hammers looked short of options up front. But Yarmolenko impressed with his third goal of the season and debutant Afolayan also netted to give Moyes some extra options if the goals dry up for the in-form Michail Antonio.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Said Benrahma (West Ham)

The former Brentford man was on fire from the outset. Donny could not handle his slick passing and creativity and he finished up with two assists.

PLAYER RATINGS

Doncaster: Balcombe 6, Halliday 5, James 5, Anderson 5, Wright 7, Okenabirhie 5, Lokilo 5, Taylor 5, Smith 6, Butler 4, John 5. Subs: Richards 5, Inacio 5, Williams n/a, Amos n/a.

West Ham: Fabianski 5, Fredericks 8, Balbuena 5, Diop 5, Johnson 6, Noble 6, Soucek 6, Fornals 8, Lanzini 7, Benrahma 8, Yarmolenko 8. Subs: Afolayan 6, Trott n/a, Baptiste n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Doncaster (Fornals). Federicks whips in a first time ball for Fornals to smash it in around the penalty spot. Lovely goal.

32' - GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Doncaster (Yarmolenko). Benrahma threads it through to Yarmolenko who dinks it over the onrushing keeper.

53' - GOAL! West Ham 3-0 Doncaster (Butler og). From a corner, Butler puts it into his own net off his thigh.

61' - WOODWORK! Smith rattles the bar with a half volley from inside the area.

78' - GOAL! West Ham 4-0 Doncaster (Afolayan). Afolayan has a tap in after Fredericks' effort is parried into his path.

KEY STAT

Pablo Fornals’ strike was West Ham’s earliest goal in any competition since Diafra Sakho’s strike against Manchester United in the Premier League in 2016 after 90 seconds.

