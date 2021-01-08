Wolves booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Adama Traore netting the only goal of the game as they overcame Crystal Palace 1-0 at Molineux.

The goal was a fantastic strike, with the Spaniard drifting in from the right wing and unleashing a ferocious shot into the top corner from the edge of the box with his left foot.

The hosts were good value for the win, which could have been secured by a more handsome margin had Leander Dendoncker and Fabio Silva not squandered presentable chances.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he felt compelled to field a strong line-up for the match due the FA Cup's history and hoped that the goal would give Traore, who has been out of sorts this term, a confidence boost.

“It [the FA Cup] deserved to be respect because it is the oldest competition," he is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We want to compete and go as far as possible and we always try. It was a special goal from a special player [Adama Traore]. I am very happy because I think this goal will boost his confidence.

“He has been really trying in training sessions and that is why I am so happy.

“We have to have patience with everybody. It has been a hard season for everybody, all the teams, players and managers. You can see how the situation affects everybody.

“Adama is a versatile player, who can play in a couple of positions and one thing we are sure about is that every time he is on the pitch he always has an impact.”

