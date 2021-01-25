Goals from Gareth Bale, Harry Winks and two from Tanguy Ndombele took Spurs into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they’ll play away to Everton. But they were pushed hard by a game Wycombe, the bottom side in the Championship defending well and causing problems in attack before succumbing to the Premier League side’s superior class.

Both sides could have scored more than once in an entertaining first half in which Spurs hit the woodwork twice, but had to settle for one each.

Premier League Mourinho: Bale has to earn his game time 14 HOURS AGO

Fred Onyedinma of Wycombe Wanderers celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mates (L-R) Joe Jacobson and Admiral Muskwe Image credit: Getty Images

On 25 minutes, Uche Ikpeazu got the better of Toby Alderweireld and crossed for Fred Onyedinma to finish, then in time added on, Gareth Bale ran untracked into the box and hooked Lucas Moura’s cross past Ryan Allsop.

The second half was all Spurs, but they missed a succession of presentable chances until, on 86 minutes and with extra-time looming, Harry Winks planted a fine finish past Allsop. Then seconds later, Heung-min Son fed Ndombele, his fellow sub, and he settled the match.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their sides second goal with team mate Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Bale is back

It’s a while since Gareth Bale was a footballer, so it’s no great surprise that it’s taking him time to get back into the swing of things. There remains a sense that he was not signed at Jose Mourinho’s request, but Mourinho proudly celebrates his beefs and there seems to no personal animus (at this stage).



The problem for Bale is that in order to find form, he needs to play regularly ... but in order to play regularly, he needs be in form – that much Mourinho has made clear. And Bale did himself no harm tonight, creating various chances for himself before finally taking one created for him.



With so many games between now and the end of the season – Spurs are in three cup competitions and have played one game fewer than most Premier League sides – they’ll need all their players, never mind one as talented as Bale. More performances like this one, and his chance will come sooner rather than later.





Gareth Bale celebrates his goal against Wycombe Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham)

Didn't play for long but his introduction that turned the match in Spurs' favour and his second goal was better than everything else that happened put together.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop 8, McCarthy 5, Grimmer 5, Knight 6, Jacobson 6, Wheeler 6, Thompson 6, Bloomfield 5, Muskwe 5, Ikpeazu 6, Onyedinma 6. Subs: Charles 6, McCleary 6, Kashket 6, Akinfenwa 6.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hart 6, Tanganga 6, Alderweireld 7, Davies 6, Winks 7, Sissoko 6, Bale 7, Lamela 6, Moura 7, Vinicius 6. Subs: Hojbjerg 6, Kane 6, Son 6, Ndombele 8, Rodon 6.

Harry Kane Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - GOAL! Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Onyedinma) Have a look! Ikpeazu turns Alderweireld, who gets too close in pursuit of bouncing ball. His cross is low and kicks off Sissoko - of course it does - and Onyedinma keeps his composure to sweep inside the near post! Now then.



45+2’ - GOAL! Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Bale) Ah. Moura is given loads of time to wing a cross into the box and Wycombe take a nap, Knighty playing everyone on while his mates do nowt, so Bale, who's made a near-post run, is able to hook the bouncing ball past Allsop.



80’ - Ye've gottae score! Sissoko drives down the right, cuts back for one of the best finishers in the game ... and Son hoiks over the bar! That was quite an oversight.



86’ - GOAL! Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Winks) Ndombele dinks a lovely ball over the top towards Kane on the far side ... but again, Allsop does really well ot block. This time, though, the ball breaks to Winks just outside the box, and he takes a touch, composes himself, and plants a fine finish into the far side-netting.



88’ - GOAL! Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Ndombele) Goodnight. Son nashes forward at inside-left, picks out Ndombele, and he reacts quickly to dismissevely stroke home.



90+3’ - GOAL! Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur (Ndombele) Son slides a fine ball into Ndombele, who still has plenty of work to do. But how does he do it! He chops inside, flicking feet over the ball and sending two defenders to Falkirk, then finishes beautifully inside the near post. ;™á

KEY STAT

Harry Winks has scored two goals in his last nine games, as many as he had in his first 152 appearances for Spurs.

The Emirates FA Cup Mourinho not drawn on talk of Spurs bid for Ings 22/01/2021 AT 14:21