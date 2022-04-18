MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

North and south London are blue as Chelsea bare their teeth

Chelsea remain - checks notes for appropriate description to head off investigation by Warm-Up alumni Adam Hurrey - mired in crisis. Crisis and mired cover it. No need for an adjudication panel, hopefully.

This is a club whose future remains uncertain; their current owner remains subject to international sanctions and substantial question marks remain over the objectives of their prospective owners. And yet on Sunday Chelsea qualified for not one but two FA Cup finals.

Their wins against Arsenal and Crystal Palace mean that north London and south London are blue, and with a fixture against West Ham on Saturday they can complete the set of London domination. North, south, east and west. The real quadruple.

Furthermore, Chelsea will now have contested five of the last six FA Cup finals across the men and women's games. The men have been in the last three, and the women will have contested the last two.

Awaiting the women's team in the final will be Manchester City. Both sides have won the competition three times, and sit joint fourth with Croydon / Charlton Athletic on the all-time list behind Arsenal (14), Southampton (8) and Doncaster Belles (6). Chelsea also sit top of the Women's Super League.

The men's team will face Liverpool in the final, which will be a re-run of the League Cup final; a match they lost on penalties after an absolute exhibition of spot kicks. And their win was a fine reaction after losing their Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Real Madrid in extra-time. They sit third in the league, and are almost guaranteed Champions League football next season. Not bad.

Perhaps mired in crisis was, in fact, non-applicable. Crises are relative. Chelsea have been incredibly comfortable for a couple of decades and now they are slightly uncomfortable.

It was a strong weekend for a club still ready and able to bare its teeth.

North London is terrible

Arsenal and Tottenham have been battling for north London supremacy since The™ Arsenal crossed the Thames way back in 1913.

Both clubs have had periods of supremacy since but, after a weekend of discontent inside - in Tottenham's case - and outside - in Arsenal's case - north London, it is perhaps time to consider that north London is neither red nor white.

Spurs, having taken control of the race for the Champions League, were first out of the blocks on Saturday. They contrived to lose 1-0 to Brighton after a lifeless and directionless performance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Arsenal, stationed three points behind Spurs in fifth with two games in hand, took to the field against Southampton in the knowledge that a win would, with the north London derby to come, put their Champions League destiny back in their hands. They contrived to lose 1-0 to Southampton after a lifeless and directionless performance at St Mary's Stadium.

Tottenham and Arsenal are not of Champions League quality which, given the finances knocking about the league, is an absolute aberration.

A flat Le Classique

Jorge Sampaoli's side could have nicked a late draw when William Saliba snuck in at the far post to slot home Dimitri Payet's late, cute free-kick. However, he had snuck a fraction - and it was a fraction - offside as the dreaded red and blue lines fell in favour of PSG following a review in the VAR room.

The result moves PSG 15 points clear with 18 to play for, meaning second-in-the-table Marseille are - to steal a bit of snooker parlance given Eurosport are showing the World Championship - close to needing snookers in the race for the title.

OM have been full of gumption this season but in Le Classique - a fixture where one would expect gumption aplenty - they were gumption-less. And it was hard not to draw the conclusion that a flat Parc de Princes - where the atmosphere was so drab that the players were audible throughout - was a contributory factor to this lifeless performance.

But why was Parc des Princes flat? Mainly due to the distinct lack of away fans, who were banned due to "animosity" and "strong antagonism" between the supporters of the two clubs. This is a continuation of a ban that dates back to 2018 - the last fixture to have away fans present at either Parc des Princes or Stade Vélodrome when, report the BBC , eight members of the police were left injured.

French football has an issue with fan behaviour, as evidenced again this season - Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said the "survival of French soccer [was] at stake" after a match between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned due to fan violence in November.

And she is right.

It is often said that fan trouble mars a match and that is absolutely the correct terminology. However, in this instance, the lack of away fans marred this match. Football, as we know, is nothing without its fans. Clubs, authorities and, of course, fans need to come to a workable solution for the health of the game.

IN OTHER NEWS YOU ALREADY KNEW

The win means Real lead Barcelona by 15 points in the Liga table having played two more games. What. A. Player.

