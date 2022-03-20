Crystal Palace overcame early uncertainty to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by beating Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Toffees roared out of the traps in South London, missing a glorious opportunity and seeing a strong penalty appeal turned down in just the first seven minutes as they hassled and harried a young Eagles outfit.

But the unfortunate withdrawal due to injury of Andros Townsend in the 14th minute brought a lengthy pause in proceedings which allowed the hosts to take the sting out of their opponents, take on board words of wisdom from boss Patrick Vieira, and ultimately take control of the match.

And shortly after the restart, Palace skipper Marc Guehi headed home from a Michael Olise corner to not only put his side ahead, but also cap a fine week in which he had been called up to the England squad for the first time.

Suddenly the Eagles were flying and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored their second just before half-time after a terrific move involving Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha.

Lampard brought on Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the break but the England frontman struggled to make an impact and Palace added a third on 79 minutes through Zaha.

Once more the Ivorian was central to the move, dribbling past a number of opposing defenders before tapping in after Olise's effort had hit the post.

And the scoring was rounded off by substitute Will Hughes three minutes from time as Everton capitulated.

Palace's trip to Wembley next month will be their first appearance in the competition's last-four stage since 2016, when they ended up losing to Manchester United in the final, and just their second this century.

The draw for the semi-finals is made on Sunday at 5.30pm. Already in the hat are Chelsea , with the winners of the Southampton vs Manchester City and Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool matches respectively set to complete the line-up.

