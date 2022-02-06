Boreham Wood FC sent Bournemouth crashing out of the FA Cup fourth round with a huge upset as they won 1-0 on Sunday night.

Bournemouth, currently third in the Championship League table as they attempt to regain promotion to the Premier League, could not grab an equaliser after the away side grabbed a goal.

The winner and only goal of the game came after 38 minutes when Mark Ricketts scored and sent the club on the way to possibly the biggest victory in their history, holding on until the 96th minute.

Boreham Wood stand in fifth in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football pyramid.

The win earns the Hertfordshire side a trip to Everton on March 2 when they wil be a game away from the quarter-finals.

