Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon when they lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge United.

The League One side secured a famous victory when Joe Ironside grabbed the winner in the 56th minute.

Ad

Newcastle could be considered the richest club in the world after their takeover by a Saudi-backed investment fund, but Eddie Howe could not prevent an embarrassing exit to the minnows.

The Emirates FA Cup Olise plays starring role as Palace come from behind to win at Millwall 5 HOURS AGO

Leicester City eased by Watford to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans put the home side ahead from the spot after just seven minutes before England international James Maddison doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Two minutes later Joao Pedro gave Claudio Ranieri’s struggling side hope, but youngster Harvey Barnes scored early in the second half to settle any nerves for Brendan Rodgers’ side and Marc Albrighton made it four late on.

Brentford qualified for the next round with a 4-1 win at Port Vale. Marcus Forss scored in the first half and Bryan Mbeumo grabbed what would prove to be the winner with a goal on 66 minutes, with Port Vale’s Kian Harratt pulling one back four minutes later. Mbuemo then added two more, with one coming three minutes from time from the penalty spot, to complete his hat-trick.

Wigan Athletic, winners of the tournament in 2013, remained in the mix with a 3-2 victory against local rivals Blackburn Rovers. Peterborough defeated Bristol Rovers 2-1 at home.

There were non-league upsets too, with Boreham Wood recording a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, and Kidderminster beating Reading 2-1.

More to follow

The Emirates FA Cup Man City cruise into fourth round after hitting four past Swindon A DAY AGO