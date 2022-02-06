Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers apologised for the 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday night.

Leicester have struggled for form in the league after Rodgers started well at the King Power Stadium and are now out of the cup with a heavy defeat to Championship opponents.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, Rodgers said he was ‘very’ disappointed.

“The first words are for the supporters, you come into a derby game and looking to win the FA Cup again, the supporters will have expected to see the team play with more authority, aggression and a strong mentality,”he said.

“We apologise for that, that was nowhere near the level. We started OK, got into some good areas, misplaced a couple of passes that invited them into the game. To concede the second so early after the first puts us on the back foot. We did not find any rhythm and were really disappointing in the game.

“Today was about mentality, you have to be physical in any game of foot but away in the derby, it is about imposing the physicality and some of our boys just wanted to play football.

“They didn’t want to engage. It was good to have James Justin back and Wilfred Ndidi was up for the physicality. But we were nowhere near the level. We had a lot of the ball but didn’t create so much.

“It is a really poor performance, it is about hunger in the team. This team have been together for three years and I see some worrying signs with some of the players. We have to go again, get back in and have a tough game on Thursday.”

Leicester play Liverpool, Rodgers’ previous Premier League side, next.

