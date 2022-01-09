Kidderminster Harriers will face Premier League side West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The National League North side Kidderminster beat Championship team Reading in a weekend of shocks that included wins for National League Boreham Wood against AFC Wimbledon and League One side Cambridge United, who beat Newcastle.

Boreham Wood are set to face Bournemouth and Cambridge United are rewarded with a trip to Luton.

Holders Leicester await the winners of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest while Chelsea welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool host Cardiff City and Manchester City take on Fulham at the Etihad. Tottenham, who survived a scare against Morecambe in the third round on Sunday , face fellow Premier League side Brighton.

The fourth-round fixtures are set to take place between Friday February 4 and Monday February 7.

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW IN FULL

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich

