Everton set up an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace as a Salomon Rondon brace helped them to a labored 2-0 win over National League outfit Boreham Wood.

The Blues had 80 per cent of the possession in the opening 45 minutes but could not find the breakthrough, leading to Frank Lampard bringing Richarlison on in the second half.

Ad

Their main attacking threat though was full-back Jonjoe Kenny, delivering two pinpoint crosses for Rondon who, after heading the first over the bar, squeezed in the second at the near post to open the scoring on 57 minutes.

Football Everton demand apology after controversial penalty call against Man City 28/02/2022 AT 17:17

Richarlison had a goal ruled out for hand-ball and then forced Taye Ashby-Hammond into a superb save down to his left with a fierce 30-yard effort.

And then with just minutes left, Rondon sealed the tie, heading home Andros Townsend’s cross as goal-line technology judged the ball had narrowly crossed the line.

TALKING POINT

Richarlison lifts Everton with half-time arrival. Everton were not exactly sluggish before the break, but they were certainly not moving the ball quick enough and struggled to break down a resolute Boreham Wood defence.

Lampard decided to bring the Brazilian on at half-time, and it gave the Blues an immediate lift as they looked sharper and had much more joy getting the ball out wide.

Richarlison was not involved directly in the opening goal, but his introduction also led to a change of shape, freeing up Anthony Gordon and seeing Kenny revert to his more familiar right-back role.

The Brazilian had a stunning late shot well saved by Ashby-Hammond too, and without his introduction Everton might still be looking for a goal.

Players of Everton walk out holding the flag of Ukraine during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Everton and Boreham Wood at Goodison Park on March 3, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jonjoe Kenny (Everton). For so long a peripheral figure at Goodison, the full-back looks like he is finally beginning to find his feet in the Blues first team.

He delivered some sumptuous crosses from the right flank and really should have ended up with more than the one assist to his name.

The 24-year old did not have too much to do defensively, and will face sterner tests in the Premier League over the remainder of the season, but put in another encouraging performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

EVERTON: Begovic 6, Kenny 8, Keane 6, Branthwaite 6, Patterson 5, Allan 6, Doucoure 6, Mykolenko 5, Gordon 7, Rondon 6, Townsend 4…Subs: Richarlison 7, Coleman 6, Price N/A, Dobbin N/A, Welch N/A

Lonergan, Holgate, Iwobi, Price

BOREHAM WOOD: Ashby-Hammond 8, Evans 6, Stephens 7, Stevens 7, Mendy-Mendy 7, Smith 6, Rickett 6s, Rees 6, Raymond 6, Boden 6, Marsh 5…Subs: Comley 5, Smith 5, Clifton N/A, Ranger N/A

Ashmore, Fyfield

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

57’ GOAL! EVERTON 1-0 BOREHAM WOOD (SALOMON RONDON). Everton are patient in their build up play and work the ball out to Kenny on the right. He once again delivers a pinpoint cross and Rondon squeezes it home at the near post.

71’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Richarlison bundles over the line after Gordon’s shot deflects off Connor Stevens. VAR intervenes though after replays show the ball hit the Brazilian’s arm

76’ STUNNING SAVE! Richarlison lets rip from 30-yards with a superb low shot, but Ashby-Hammond is equal to it, diving low to his left to palm around the post

82’ GOAL! EVERTON 2-0 BOREHAM WOOD (RONDON)! Goal-line technology finally gives Everton breathing space! Rondon meets a deep Andros Townsend cross with a powerful header that Ashby-Hammond cannot quite keep from crossing the line

KEY STATS

Everton are through to their fourth FA Cup quarter-final in 12 years, but the Blues have not reached the final since 2008/09

This was the first time Boreham Wood had conceded in the FA Cup this season - they had won their previous five matches and kept a clean sheet on each occasion

Premier League Lampard: My daughter could tell you it was a penalty 27/02/2022 AT 09:41