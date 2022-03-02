Chelsea put their off-field issues behind them as they twice fought back from behind to overcome Luton Town and progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with Romelu Lukaku netting the winner in a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road.

Just an hour before kick-off, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed his intention to sell the club, and just 102 seconds after the referee signalled the start of the match, Kepa Arrizabalega was picking the ball out of his net as Reece Burke's excellent header gave the high-flying Championship side a shock lead.

It was the last thing a team still reeling from losing Sunday's Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on a penalty shootout needed.

However, the Blues levelled with their first real chance of the night, Saul Niguez curling a beautiful first-time shot into the corner of the net for his first FA Cup goal.

Luton's deputy goalkeeper Harry Isted, who replaced the injured Jed Steer early on, made a number of saves to keep the sides level, and just when it looked like Chelsea were in full control, they were caught by a sucker-punch when Harry Cornick was released behind the visitors' high-line and finished with aplomb, as Luton led at half-time.

The pendulum swung when Timo Werner drew Chelsea level again in the 67th minute, racing onto Ruben Loftus-Cheek's raking ball, controlling beautifully and stabbing home.

It had been a frustrating night for Lukaku, but the Belgium international popped up with the winner when he gambled with a run to the near post and flicked home from Werner's teasing cross.

Chelsea's relief was evident at the final whistle as they passed a gruelling test and they can now look forward to Thursday night's draw.

TALKING POINT - Was Chelsea's announcement so close to kick-off a distraction?

Much of the pre-match build-up was focused not on a big FA Cup fifth round, but Abramovich's extraordinary statement, which was posted on the club's website just an hour before kick-off.

Did it have an effect on the players? Just 102 seconds into the contest, they had conceded - the earliest goal they have allowed in all season - and before half-time their defence was breached once again.

Credit to Thomas Tuchel, who made the necessary changes, tightened up the defence and kept faith in Werner and Lukaku, both of whom had endured a frustrating night until the latter stages. With all that is going on, Chelsea could easily have felt sorry for themselves, but they dug deep and got their reward.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Deployed at centre-back, the versatile Loftus-Cheek recovered from a slow start to produce an encouraging performance. He handled himself well in the second half and his passing out from defence sparked a number of attacks, one of which yielded Chelsea's second goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Luton: Steer N/A, Kioso 5, Burke 5, Lockyer 5, Potts 6, Bell 6, Berry 6, Osho 5, Mendes 5, Muskwe 5, Cornick 6.. subs: Isted 7, Hylton N/A, Snodgrass N/A, Campbell 5, Jerome 5.

Chelsea: Kepa 6, Hudson-Odoi 6, Rudiger 6, Sarr 5, Loftus-Cheek 7*, Jorginho 6, Saul 6, Mount 6, Lukaku 7, Werner 7.. subs: James N/A, Pulisic 5, Vale 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL! LUTON 1-0 CHELSEA (REECE BURKE): What a start from the hosts! Burke gets to Berry's corner delivery before Sarr and glances a header into the corner of the net past the helpless Kepa!

27' - GOAL! LUTON 1-1 CHELSEA (SAUL NIGUEZ): Luton concede the ball cheaply in midfield and they're punished! Werner takes a heavy touch but the challenge takes the ball into the path of Saul, who runs onto the ball and curls a first-time shot into the back of the net from 18 yards.

67' - GOAL! LUTON 2-2 CHELSEA (TIMO WERNER): Werner - and Chelsea - needed this! Loftus-Cheek's raking ball over the top feeds the run of the Germany international, he times his run to perfection and controls beautifully before stabbing the ball past Isted.

78' - GOAL! LUTON 2-3 CHELSEA (ROMELU LUKAKU): It's a much-needed goal for Chelsea as the visitors complete the turnaround! It's a great cross from Werner to the near post and this time Lukaku gambles and he gets his reward with a goal, flicking it past the goalkeeper. Could this be the winner?

KEY STATS

Reece Burke’s header for Luton after 102 seconds is the quickest goal Chelsea have conceded in all competitions this season.

Chelsea conceded more than one goal in the first half of a game for just the third time this season, having previously done so versus Zenit (December 2021) and Liverpool (January this year).

Harry Cornick scored his first ever goal against a top-flight opponent, while his total of nine goals in all competitions this season is his joint-highest in a single campaign.

