Tottenham have crashed out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough after extra time at the Riverside Stadium, squandering their last chance of silverware this season.

Having dumped out Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford last month, Boro had every reason to believe they could cause another upset here. Spurs came into the match in highly unpredictable form, having punctuated dire defeats to Southampton, Wolves and Burnley with mercurial victories against Manchester City and Leeds.

Boro shaded the first half, though Spurs had the best opportunity to score when Matt Doherty got in behind following a lightning counter-attack. Having hurdled the onrushing Joe Lumley, he blazed over – albeit from a narrowing angle – with the goal at his mercy.

Nonetheless, the hosts went in with 55 per cent possession at the break having exerted sustained pressure on their opponents and pinned them back on the flanks for long periods. With Chris Wilder and Antonio Conte both favouring back threes there was a fierce battle between the wing-backs, with Boro’s Isaiah Jones nearly getting in behind on several occasions.

The two sides went hammer and tongs after the restart, Jones seeing a tentative penalty appeal dismissed after minimal contact from Ryan Sessegnon before, at a corner, Matt Crooks failed to steer a free header on target. Harry Kane had the ball in the back of the net following a corner at the other end a few minutes later, but was flagged for a narrow offside.

Both sides chased a winner late on but, with each near miss, extra time felt more likely. Having won the ball in midfield, Jonny Howson initiated an attack which ended with substitute Folarin Balogun, on loan from Arsenal, looping a shot over the crossbar when he should have tested Hugo Lloris.

Steven Bergwijn, on as a substitute, almost got in behind only for Paddy McNair to make an excellent tackle, before Jones forced a reflex save from Lloris and, at the other end, Son Heung-min failed to beat Lumley with a low header. For all their endeavour, neither side had found a breakthrough at full time.

Boro turned the screw in extra time, overrunning the visitors and creating chance after chance. They finally won it when teenage substitute Josh Coburn nipped in and rocketed a shot into the top corner, securing his side’s place in the quarter-finals and leaving Spurs facing the reality of another season without a trophy.

