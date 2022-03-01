Manchester City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko captained the side as Pep Guardiola's men eased into the FA Cup quarter-finals courtesy of a 2-0 win at Championship strugglers Peterborough United.

The Premier League leaders toiled for an hour until a moment of individual magic from Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock.

Jack Grealish then netted his first ever FA Cup goal to kill off the home side’s hopes seven minutes later.

In the end it was a routine victory but it was the pre-match focus on Zinchenko that will live longer in the memory.

The full back made his first start since Russia invaded his homeland and the 25-year-old ended up skippering the away team when Fernandinho offered him the armband as a show of solidarity and support.

Zinchenko almost marked the occasion with a goal but saw a number of long-range efforts fly off target as the visitors dominated the first period without truly testing Steve Benda.

Instead, it was the hosts who had the only shot on target in the first 45 as Jeando Fuchs had a low strike tipped past his near post by Ederson.

The anticipated improvement was not initially forthcoming from the Premier League champions and they should have fallen behind four minutes after the restart when Sammie Szmodics scuffed a glorious chance wide.

It would prove to be a significant miss as City eventually moved up a gear to ease into the last eight.

Next up, Peterborough visit Huddersfield on Friday evening while the Citizens host neighbours Manchester United on Sunday.

: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City is challenged by Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Peterborough United and Manchester City at ABAX Stadium on March 01, 2022 in Peterborough, England Image credit: Getty Images

Talking Point

'We stand with Ukraine.' It’s not often the pre-match build up remains a big part of the focus once the final whistle blows, but it is certainly the case following this cup tie.

It was a spirited display from Grant McCann’s Posh side and they can take plenty of positives into the remainder of what remains a tough task to avoid relegation from the Championship.

City eventually got the job done for a routine success but the scenes that saw Fernandinho give the captaincy to Zinchenko given the current context in Ukraine really stands out.

The skippers of both teams held the country’s flag as they lined up prior to kick off and a message saying 'We Stand With Ukraine' was also displayed on the big screen.

Supporters throughout the stadium backed up that message and all that was missing on the night was a Zinchenko goal. Some things are more important than football and it was good to see both clubs striking the right tone here.



Man of the match

Phil Foden (Manchester City). Worked tirelessly in the midfield and at one point produced a goal-saving block at 0-0. Played an instrumental role in City eventually finding their groove with a role in both goals.



Player Ratings

PETERBOROUGH: Benda 7, Edwards 7, Kent 7, Szmodics 7, Grant 7, Knight 7, Poku 7, Jones 7, Ward 7, Fuchs 8, Coulson 7. Subs: Clarke-Harris 6, Brown 6, Marriott 6, Burrows 6, Mumba 6.

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Cancelo 7, Dias 6, Ake 6, Zinchenko 7, Fernandinho 7, Gundogan 7, Foden 8, Grealish 7, Mahrez 7, Jesus 6. Subs: Laporte 6, Stones 6.





Key moments

10’ – PETERBOROUGH CHANCE! A high ball down the right channel almost unlocks the City rearguard. Fuchs races after it and fires in a shot that Ederson is forced to tip past his near post.

30’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Gundogan arcs a lovely 18-yard shot towards the far corner but sees his effort flash an inch wide.

50’ – PETERBOROUGH CHANCE! A long throw is flicked on for Sammie Szmodics who contrives to scuff his half volley from 10 yards out wide.

60’ – GOAL! – Peterborough 0-1 Man City. Mahrez dances into the area from the right and teases a delicious low curler into the far corner.

67’ – GOAL! – Peterborough 0-2 Man City. Grealish snares his first ever FA Cup goal with a wonderful bit of control followed by a smart shot to provide the perfect finish to Foden's stunning long pass.

90’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! It should be three but Laporte somehow misses from three yards out after Grealish had knocked Cancelo's pass back across goal.

Key Stat

Mahrez is enjoying his best goalscoring season in English football (all competitions) with his 19 goals this term, one more than he scored in Leicester’s 2015-16 title winning campaign.

