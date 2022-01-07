Man City booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 4-1 victory over Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock after 14 minutes, he made a clever run in behind Lewis Ward to meet a Cole Palmer cross and convert into an empty net.

City doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark. Swindon boldly tried to play the ball out from the back, but the visitor’s quickly retained possession on the edge of the host's box and after a quick one-two between Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, the latter was put through on goal and cooly tucked his effort away.

The Blues had plenty of chances to put the game to bed in the first half and came closest to a third when Joao Cancelo fired a long-range effort inches wide of the top right-hand corner.

Ilkay Gundogan scored City’s third goal after an hour after smartly converting a free-kick from 25-yards out.

Minutes later the visitors had a penalty, but Jesus’ tame effort was easily kept out by Ward.

Despite the constant waves of City attacks, Swindon pulled a goal back through Harry McKirdy who slipped the ball under Zack Steffen after impressive play from substitute Jonny Williams.

City had the game wrapped up with a little less than ten minutes to go, Palmer cutting inside and firing the Blues into the fourth round of the FA Cup with an exquisite finish into the top left corner.

TALKING POINT

Man City cruise into the fourth round. It was expected and it was routine, but there’s always a chance of an upset in the FA Cup, and the only talking point from this one is that City advance.

The scoreline probably flattered Swindon after a strong Man City side failed to convert a host of good chances. The Blues has 23 shots but only managed to hit the target with nine of those. The visitor’s also missed a penalty, whilst Lewis Ward put in a strong performance for the home side in between the sticks to keep out English champions on several occasions. Swindon were impressive at times, but on another day City put a few more of those chances away.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Cole Palmer (Man City). He didn’t look out of place in this City team at all tonight. The 19-year-old posed a constant threat down the right-hand side and sparked a relentless Man City first-half performance with a brilliant assist for Silva’s opener. Ellis Landolo and Dion Conroy deployed down Swindon’s left-hand side will sleep well tonight after trying to contain the England U21 international, who seemed to skip past the pair with ease during the 86 minutes he was on the pitch.

He capped his dazzling performance off with a goal, cutting in on his favoured left foot and exquisitely fired the ball across the face of goal from a difficult angle and into the far corner. His goal marked his third for City in 11 appearances in all competitions.

MATCH RATINGS

SWINDON TOWN: Ward 7, Odimayo 6, Iandolo 5, Conroy 6, Gladwin 6, Lyden 7, Simpson 6, McKirdy 7, Hayden 6, Hunt 6, Reed 6

Subs: Crichlow 5, Williams 7, East N/A, Parsons N/A, Dabre N/A

MAN CITY: Steffan 5, Walker 7, Dias 6, Ake, Cancelo 7, Rodrigo 6, Gundogan 8, De Bruyne 6, Palmer 8, Bernardo 7, Jesus 6

Subs: Kayky N/A, Mbete 6, McAtee N/A, Lavia N/A

KEY MOMENTS

14’ - GOAL! Swindon Town 0-1 Manchester City (Silva): Silva puts City ahead! The ball is played across goal by Palmer and Silva makes a clever run to tap the ball into an empty net.

28’ - GOAL! Swindon Town 0-2 Manchester City (Jesus): Swindon try and play out from the back, but again City retain the ball just outside the box and a quick one-two between De Bruyne and Jesus sees the latter put through on goal and tucks his effort away nicely.

59' - GOAL! Swindon Town 0-3 Manchester City (Gundogan): There's the third. Gundogan scores directly from the free-kick to put City out of sight.

62' - Penalty missed! (Jesus): That was a dreadful attempt from Jesus, who tries to roll the ball into the bottom left corner but is easily kept out by Ward. That's got the home fans going...

78' - GOAL! Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City (McKirdy): Dias loses the ball poorly in his own half and the loose ball is picked up by Williams, he plays in McKirdy who slips it past Steffen!

82' - GOAL! Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City (Palmer): There's his goal, and it's a superb finish! He cuts in on his left foot and fires his effort across goal into thw top left corner from a difficult angle.

KEY STAT

City have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Swindon in all competitions (L1).

City have progressed from the last eight FA Cup ties against sides from the fourth tier or lower, last losing against Blackpool in January 1984.

