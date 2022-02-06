Nottingham Forest hammered FA Cup holders Leicester to reach the fifth round of the competition in a thrilling match at the City Ground.

The Championship side, who shocked Arsenal in round three, put in another stunning performance to dispatch their east Midlands rivals.

Ad

Forest took the lead on 23 minutes when Philip Zinckernagel finished from close range after Keinan Davis nodded down Brennan Johnson’s cross.

The Emirates FA Cup Klopp praises 'absolutely incredible' Diaz, calls Elliott return a 'fairytale' 4 HOURS AGO

Before the Foxes even had time to process the goal, Johnson doubled Forest’s lead within 30 seconds, intercepting a backpass from James Justin to slot beyond Danny Ward in the Leicester goal.

Just after the half hour, Forest put the game beyond their rivals when captain Joe Worrell headed beyond Ward from James Garner’s corner.

Leicester pulled one back five minutes before the break when Forest keeper Brice Samba went charging out of his goal allowing Kelechi Iheanacho to put the ball into an empty net from a tight angle.

However, the home side restored their three-goal advantage after the break when right-back Djed Spence played a one-two with Zinckernagel before slotting home.

It was an emphatic victory for Steve Cooper’s side who have been rewarded with another home tie in round five, this time against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

The Emirates FA Cup Man City to face Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round, Chelsea get Luton 7 HOURS AGO