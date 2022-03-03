Liverpool will travel to Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals as their quest for an unprecedented quadruple continues.
The recent League Cup winners beat Norwich 2-1 in the FA Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, while Forest and Huddersfield go head to head on Monday.
Ad
England manager Gareth Southgate was at Wembley to conduct the quarter-final draw, with Middlesbrough – who beat Tottenham in a huge upset on Tuesday – set to host a Chelsea side who beat Luton 3-2 on Wednesday, the same day owner Roman Abramovich announced his intentions to sell the club.
The Emirates FA Cup
Southampton sweep past West Ham to reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Current Premier League leaders Manchester City face a trip to Southampton, whom they have drawn with twice in the league this season – a 0-0 at City in September and a 1-1 at Southampton in January.
The final tie sees Crystal Palace play either Everton or Boreham Wood, with that last-16 tie taking place on Thursday night.
FA Cup quarter-final draw
- Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood
- Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool
- Middlesbrough v Chelsea
- Southampton v Man City
The quarter-finals will be played between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March.
The Emirates FA Cup
Much-changed Liverpool down Norwich to make FA Cup quarter-finals
The Emirates FA Cup
Lukaku strikes late in comeback win for Chelsea
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad