Liverpool will travel to Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals as their quest for an unprecedented quadruple continues.

The recent League Cup winners beat Norwich 2-1 in the FA Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, while Forest and Huddersfield go head to head on Monday.

Ad

England manager Gareth Southgate was at Wembley to conduct the quarter-final draw, with Middlesbrough – who beat Tottenham in a huge upset on Tuesday – set to host a Chelsea side who beat Luton 3-2 on Wednesday, the same day owner Roman Abramovich announced his intentions to sell the club.

The Emirates FA Cup Southampton sweep past West Ham to reach FA Cup quarter-finals A DAY AGO

Current Premier League leaders Manchester City face a trip to Southampton, whom they have drawn with twice in the league this season – a 0-0 at City in September and a 1-1 at Southampton in January.

The final tie sees Crystal Palace play either Everton or Boreham Wood, with that last-16 tie taking place on Thursday night.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Man City

The quarter-finals will be played between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March.

The Emirates FA Cup Much-changed Liverpool down Norwich to make FA Cup quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 19:13