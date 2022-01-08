Andros Townsend marked his return from injury by striking an extra-time winner for Everton as Rafa Benitez's side saw off a brave Hull to claim their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Toffees made a nightmarish start as they fell behind to Tyler Smith's header after only 45 seconds.

However, Everton had turned the game on its head just 30 minutes later. Demarai Gray restored parity following a one-two with Anthony Gordon before Andre Gomes attacked Jonjo Kenny's cross to make it 2-1.

The visitors had their chances to put the game to bed but were made to pay when Ryan Longman restored parity with a beautiful curling effort from distance with 20 minutes remaining.

Everton may have had a strong case for a penalty for handball when Gray's shot appeared to strike a hand but the referee Kevin Friend was unmoved and with no VAR available the incident could not be checked.

Keane Lewis-Potter might have won it for the Championship side in normal time but was denied by the post.

As the players tired in extra-time, a moment of magic or a mistake was always likely to win the game. In the 99th-minute, Townsend - in his first appearance since mid-December - took aim from distance and despite getting a hand to it, Nathan Baxter couldn't keep it out.

There was still time for Hull midfielder Tom Eaves to draw a fine one-handed instinctive save from Begovic as Everton held on for a nervy and hard-fought win.

TALKING POINT - EVERTON ARE LET OFF THE HOOK

There was plenty of disgruntlement amongst Everton supporters when the team news showed that Benitez was starting with no less than five defenders. Their anger turned up a notch when the Toffees defence was found wanting after just 45 seconds.

Although Everton improved enough to take a 2-1 lead, it was obvious their defensive formation was restricting them and though Hull's equaliser came from nowhere it certainly wasn't undeserved. It took Benitez 74 minutes to finally readjust his tactics and move from his back-five system and his side were roundly booed off when the referee blew the final whistle.

Everton got there eventually, but this ought to have been a much easier day. After all, this was an opportunity for the club to prove a point against a side languishing 19th in the Championship; instead Benitez reverted to type. They may be in the hat for the fourth round but question marks continue to exist over the Spaniard's future.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Demarai Gray (Everton)

At 1-0 down, with the home supporters in full voice and Everton looking dejected, Gray kept his cool and underlined his importance to Benitez's side, almost single handedly turning the game on its head.

PLAYER RATINGS

Hull: Baxter 5, Greaves 6, Smallwood 6, Docherty 7, Eaves 8, Honeyman 7, Lewis-Potter 8, McLoughlin 7, Williams 6, Smith 6, Bernard 6.. subs: Longman 7, Huddlestone 5, Moncur 5, Hinds N/A.

Everton: Begovic 8, Kenny 6, Coleman 6, Keane 6, Godfrey 6, Mykolenko 6, Allan 5, Gomes 7, Gordon 7, Gray 8* Rondon 6.. subs: Townsend 7, Dobbin 5, Gbamin 5, Doucoure 5.

KEY MOMENTS

1' GOAL! HULL 1-0 EVERTON (Tyler Smith): With barely 45 seconds on the clock, Hull are ahead against Everton! It's a disastrous start for Rafa Benitez's side who simply fail to deal with Honeyman's whipped free-kick delivery and Tyler Smith is left unmarked to head the hosts in front!

21' - GOAL! HULL 1-1 EVERTON (Demarai Gray): Everton are level with their first moment of real quality! Gray is quickly closed down as he receives the ball on the left flank. With a clever bit of footwork, he's past his marker and after playing a one-two with Gordon he slots the ball past the helpless Hull goalkeeper.



31' - GOAL! HULL 1-2 EVERTON (Andre Gomes): Everton have turned this around! It's very simple as they overload the right flank, Kenny is in acres of space to stand up an excellent cross and Gomes attacks it with a bullet header and the net bulges.

71' - GOAL! HULL 2-2 EVERTON (Ryan Longman): A stunning goal to draw Hull level! Out of nothing, Longman picks out the top corner with a beautiful curling shot from distance!

99' - GOAL! HULL 2-3 EVERTON (Andros Townsend): Has Townsend won it for Everton? On his return from injury, he takes aim from 30 yards. Baxter - who has had a good game up to now - should do better. He gets a hand to it but can't keep it out.

KEY STAT

Demarai Gray has six goals and two assists in all competitions for Everton this season - in no season has he been involved in more goals as a top-flight player in his career (also eight in 2019-20).

