Liverpool’s FA Cup campaign got off to a winning start as they secured a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury at Anfield, although the game wasn’t without some nervy moments for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp’s gamble to give many young players their chance almost backfired as Shrewsbury took a shock lead in the 27th minute.

Nathanael Ogbeta delivered in a teasing cross from the left, and Daniel Udoh was there to tap the ball in from a few yards out to send the 5,600 travelling Shrewsbury supporters into raptures.

Their celebrations were short-lived as the hosts were back on level terms just two minutes later as 17-year-old Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s second youngest goalscorer, stroking the ball past Marko Marosi from inside the box.

Shrewsbury thought they had the lead shortly after, but Ryan Bowman’s header was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Liverpool were then awarded a penalty just before half-time, as David Davis handled the ball in the box. Fabinho tucked home the resulting spot-kick beyond Marosi to give his side the lead.

Substitute Roberto Firmino then hit a third with a deft backheel finish in the 78th minute and Fabinho added a fourth in added time to secure Liverpool’s passage into the fourth round.

