Crystal Palace survived a scare after coming from behind to beat Millwall 2-1 away and book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Lions carved out the better chances in the first half and took the lead when Benik Afobe slotted the ball home, pouncing on a comical error from goalkeeper Jack Butland who failed to deal with a backpass.

Ad

The home side, who had hit the crossbar earlier directly from a corner, continued to threaten the Eagles with George Saville's volley saved.

Premier League West Ham survive late Palace fightback to reclaim fifth 01/01/2022 AT 16:47

Patrick Vieira, who cut an agitated figure in the first half, looked to have delivered some stern words at the break judging by the way his side played in the second half.

And they were soon level after a wonderful curling strike from a tight angle by rising star Michael Olise.

Olise went close twice to repeating the trick after hitting the post and firing a shot narrowly over with the Lions defence continually failing to close him down enough.

And the winger put in the cross for an unmarked Jean-Philippe Mateta to head the ball in for the winner as the Eagles came out on top in the South London derby.

TALKING POINT

Olise is a special talent.

The midfielder has shown moments of class already this season with his goal in the 2-2 draw with Leicester and last weekend scoring and then setting up Odsonne Edouard's header in the 3-2 loss to West Ham. And he was at it again, turning the game around single-handedly after being allowed too much space particularly by the fullback Malone. His game has shades of Wilf Zaha about it and he is definitely one to keep an eye on this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace): After a quiet 45 minutes the 20-year-old lit up the second half. He got Palace back into the game a minute into the second half with a wonderful strike. Millwall never got the hang of his pace and skill and he came close to repeating the trick twice. And he set up the winner for Mateta with a fine cross.

PLAYER RATINGS

MILLWALL: Long 6, McNamara 6, Hutchinson 5, Cooper 6, Bradshaw 6, Malone 6, Ojo 7, Pearce 5, Saville 6, Afobe 7, Mitchell 6. Subs: Bennett 5, Kieftenbeld 5, Smith n/a, Burey n/a, Boateng n/a.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Butland 4, Ward 6, Guehi 6, Andersen 5, Mitchell 6, Hughes 6, Schlupp 6, Gallagher 5, Eze 5, Olise 9, Mateta 7. Subs: Benteke 5, Edouard 5, Milivojevic n/a, Clyne n/a, Riedewald n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOAL FOR MILLWALL! Awful by Butland who hesitates on a backpass, is dispossesed and Afobe slots it home.

46' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Brilliant curling strike from a tight angle from Olise after he cut inside. This boy is a baller.

51' - POST! Olise cuts back again and curls a shot against the post, almost a carbon copy of his goal. Malone needs to get tighter to him.

58' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Close range header from Mateta from Olise's pinpoint cross.

KEY STAT

Benik Afobe's goal was his first in the FA Cup since November 2014 (for MK Dons vs Port Vale).

Premier League Edouard leads Palace to comfortable win over Norwich 28/12/2021 AT 14:07