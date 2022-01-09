Lewis Grabban's goal seven minutes from time saw Nottingham Forest dump Arsenal out of the FA Cup in the third-round for the second time in four years.

There was little goalmouth action in the tie and Mikel Arteta is sure to be angry at his side's lacklustre display.

Ad

Still, Arsenal should have been in front at this point if Eddie Nketiah had headed home Bukayo Saka's cross rather than float his free header at ninety degrees to the goal.

Transfers Why Vlahovic could be 'one of the best Arsenal signings of recent years' - Inside Europe 07/01/2022 AT 16:16

The winner came after a fantastic run down the right flank from Ryan Yates and his cross was steered home first time by substitute Grabban with the outside of his boot.

Forest, who beat Arsenal at the City Ground at this stage 4-2 in 2018, will now play Leicester City at home in the fourth round.

More to follow

Transfers Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle join race to sign Coutinho - reports 06/01/2022 AT 11:50