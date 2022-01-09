Antonio Conte has said fans have every right to express their opinions after Tanguy Ndombele was booed during Tottenham’s win over Morecambe in the FA Cup.

The player was unhappy with the decision and took some time to leave the field. With Spurs trailing, fans were unhappy with the lack of urgency and made their feelings known.

Conte has not provided any assurances over Ndombele’s future at the club, with rumours swirling over a move to Roma in the January transfer window.

And his comments following the 3-1 win, which was inspired by a Harry Winks free-kick and goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, suggest the manager would not stand in the way of a transfer.

“We have to know very well that if we perform well, the fans are happy," Conte said.

If you don’t perform well, the fans are not happy. This is football.

"If we think the fans have to be happy any time, if you win or lose, I think that’s not right. Me, for sure, when I don’t win, I’m not happy, I am upset and I think that is okay.”

Conte confirmed Eric Dier missed the game due to injury, but is hopeful the problem is not serious.

