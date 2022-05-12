Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Fabinho is set to miss Saturday’s FA Cup final, but could return to action before the end of the season.

The Brazilian was forced to withdraw from Liverpool’s Premier League match away at Aston Villa on Tuesday due to a muscular injury.

The Reds boss told Liverpoolfc.com : "There's a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever."

Fabinho has been an integral part of Klopp’s team this season after making 47 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool the season to date, scoring eight goals.

After the FA Cup final, the Merseysiders turn their attention back to the Premier League title race and a match away at Southampton on May 17.

They conclude their league campaign in what could be a potentially decisive clash against Wolves at Anfield five days later.

Three points currently separates Liverpool from Manchester City at the top of the table, and Klopp’s side will be hoping for a favour from West Ham on Sunday to still have a fighting chance of winning the title.

The Reds will then chase down a seventh European crown in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

