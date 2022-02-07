A Leicester fan has been charged with assaulting several Nottingham Forest players during the Championship side’s 4-1 win against their East Midlands rivals in the FA Cup.

Following Forest’s third goal, scored by defender Joe Worrall, a fan ran onto the pitch and could be seen throwing punches at the players as they celebrated.

Having been hauled off by stewards and subsequently arrested, he has now been charged with three counts of common assault. A statement released by Nottinghamshire Police on Monday read: “Detectives have now charged a suspect after three Nottingham Forest Football Club players were assaulted during yesterday’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City Football Club.

“Cameron Toner, 19, of Leicester, has been charged with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match.

“He has been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match.

“Toner is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 24 February 2022.”

Speaking after the match, Forest midfielder Philip Zinckernagel expressed his disappointment at the incident. “It’s terrible… we thought it was one of our fans coming to celebrate with us and, even though we’re not supposed to, we grabbed him in and wanted to share our joy with him,” he said.

“Suddenly he started punching away and it was a bit shocking, these things shouldn’t happen in football. It’s just sad because there are so many good fans that don’t behave badly, so hopefully this guy will not see a football match for a long time.”

