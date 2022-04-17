The Emirates FA Cup / Semifinal
Wembley / 17.04.2022
CHELSEA V CRYSTAL PALACE - THE BLUES TO FACE LIVERPOOL IN FINAL
FULL TIME
CHELSEA TO PLAY LIVERPOOL IN FINAL
It was far from vintage Chelsea but they did enough in the second half to secure another FA Cup final berth.
90+1
RUDIGER BURSTS INTO THE BOX
But Guehi denies him a goal with a fantastic block.
90'
LUKAKU HITS THE POST!
This time he does anticipate Werner squaring a ball in the six-yard box but sliding in he hits the woodwork with Butland saving the rebound from Ziyech.
88'
WERNER CENTRES THE BALL ACROSS THE SIX-YARD BOX
But Lukaku opted to look for a pull back rather than seek a tap-in.
82'
CHRISTENSEN COMES OFF
He is replaced by Thiago Silva.
79'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION
Lukaku, Kante and Ziyech come on for Mount, Havertz and Jorginho.
78'
ANDERSEN HAD TO SCORE!
Ayew flicks on a corner at the front post and Andersen free at the far post could not keep his header down.
76'
Goal
Mason Mount
Chelsea
Goals1
On target2
Fouls4
Wide2
GOAL FOR CHELSEA!
Mount scores his 12th goal of the season. Mount played a ball to the left edge of the penalty area to Werner who then found the young England star in the box with a sidefooted pass, waltzed through and slotted home.
74'
ZAHA AND OLISE HAVE CHANCES TO CROSS
But neither manage to find team-mates in dangerous areas and the threat ebbs away.
73'
BENTEKE AND OLISE COME ON
McArthur and Schlupp are replaced.
70'
LOFTUS-CHEEK WARNED OVER TACKLE
The goalscorer made a scissor challenge on Schlupp but the referee keeps his card in his pocket.
65'
Goal
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR CHELSEA!
Loftus-Cheek smashes home on the half-volley after Mitchell gave the ball away and Havertz was allowed to run into the box, the ball fell to the England international whose effort deflected off Andersen before smashing into the net.
61'
KOUYATE NOT FAR AWAY
He jumps highest to meet Eze's corner but he misjudges the ball and it clips his shoulder before drifting wide of the goal.
60'
GREAT SKILL FROM ZAHA
He twists Christensen one way then the other before putting in a cross which his headed behind for a corner.
55'
MATETA REPLACED BY AYEW
The first Palace substitution of the game.
54'
KOUYATE HEADS AT GOAL
He is found by a free kick in the area but his header is easy for Mendy to claim under his crossbar.
52'
LOFTUS-CHEEK PLAYS IN WERNER
But Kouyate closes down the space and Butland can claim.
49'
MOUNT SHOOTS HIGH OVER THE BAR
He turns in from the left flank, but his radar is well off so far today.
46'
CHELSEA GET THE GAME RESTARTED
Let's hope for a better half.
HALF TIME
A POOR HALF OF FOOTBALL
Palace will be happy with how easily they are dealing with Chelsea.