The Emirates FA Cup / Semifinal
Wembley / 17.04.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Crystal Palace
Chelsea - Crystal Palace

‘I apologised’ – Thomas Tuchel says sorry to Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher for FA Cup block

The midfielder is enjoying an excellent season at Selhurst Park, after making 32 appearances and scoring eight goals across all competitions for Palace. His impressive form resulted in a senior England debut, as England thrashed San Marino 10-0 in November last year. He has since appeared in the two friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast last month.

James Hilsum
By
James Hilsum
Published 15/04/2022 at 19:20 GMT
