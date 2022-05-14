Advertisement
Chelsea v Liverpool live updates - latest score from Wembley as 150th edition of FA Cup final is contested!
110'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Liverpool finally can make the change, as Tsimikas replaces Robertson.
109'
POTENTIAL WORRY AGAIN FOR LIVERPOOL?
Andy Robertson looks like he is cramping up, and Kostas Tsimikas is warming up on the touchline for Liverpool.
107'
ANOTHER PENALTY SHOUT?
This one looks really soft. James whips in a cross from the right byline towards the far post, but Ziyech goes down after a tangle with Alexander-Arnold, but there is not much in that.
106'
Off
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
On
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
106'
CHELSEA DOUBLE CHANGE!
On: Loftus-Cheek, Azpilicueta
Off: Pulisic, Chalobah
Off
Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
On
César Azpilicueta
Chelsea
E.T 2nd Half
105'
SECOND HALF OF EXTRA-TIME
We are back underway!
End of E.T 1st Half
105'
HALF-TIME IN EXTRA TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 LIVERPOOL
It is still goalless here as it seems more and more likely that we could head for a penalty shootout!
105'
SAVED!
Alexander-Arnold's corner from the right-hand side is punched away by Mendy and that is the end of the first period of extra time.
99'
BRILLIANT DEFENDING
Alexander-Arnold gets in the way again following a cross towards Pulisic in the box by Ziyech. The ball goes out for a Chelsea corner.
99'
OVER!
Mount cuts inside onto his right foot at the edge of the area, but his effort sails over the bar.
98'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Luis Diaz is replaced by Roberto Firmino. He will feel hard done by as he has by far been Liverpool's best player on the pitch.
Jurgen Klopp may have done that just to preserve him for future games.
Off
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
On
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
96'
PENALTY SHOUT?
Clumsy from Konate, as he brings down Ziyech in the box with a slight nudge following Alonso's low cross from the left flank.
Craig Pawson immediately shakes his head and the incident is not referred to VAR.
94'
KANTE DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST
Liverpool break following a Chelsea corner, as Jota plays in Diaz on the right flank, who has the space of Wembley to operate. However, Kante does brilliantly to sprint back and nick the ball off the Colombian before any danger arrives.
90'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Liverpool make a change in defence as van Dijk is replaced by Matip.
90'
EXTRA-TIME IS UNDERWAY!
Here we go! We are back underway. Chelsea kick us off.
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 LIVERPOOL
There it is - the final whistle sounds at Wembley, and we're heading into extra-time for the second successive cup final meeting between these two sides!
90+1'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three added minutes at the end of the game here.
89'
ANOTHER BIG CHANCE FOR DIAZ!
What a chance for Diaz yet again!
He makes a brilliant run again down the centre towards the box, with Thiago Silva on his heels. He then checks back to cut inside onto his favoured right foot, which gives him a yard to try and strike one towards the far corner, but it once again goes narrowly wide of the post!
87'
NOT A CLEAN HEADER!
Liverpool have a free-kick from around 35-yards out, which Alexander-Arnold delivers towards the back post. Van Dijk is rises highest to meet it with his head, but he gets the connection all wrong, and it goes out for a Chelsea goal-kick.
84'
CHELSEA CHANGE
Romelu Lukaku, who has not had the best of afternoons, is replaced by Hakim Ziyech.
Off
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea
On
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea