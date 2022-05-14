The Emirates FA Cup / Final
Wembley / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Chelsea - Liverpool

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Liverpool

Latest news

The Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea overcome Palace to set up Liverpool clash in FA Cup final

17/04/2022 at 21:37

The Emirates FA Cup

Mane hits double as Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with Man City win

16/04/2022 at 20:45

