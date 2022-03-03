The Emirates FA Cup / 5th Round
Goodison Park / 03.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boreham-wood/teamcenter.shtml
Boreham Wood
Advertisement
Ad

Everton - Boreham Wood Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
Boreham Wood logo
Boreham Wood
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Boreham Wood

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

The Emirates FA Cup

Teenager Coburn the hero as Middlesbrough stun Tottenham to make quarter-finals

21 hours ago

The Emirates FA Cup

City ease through to quarters courtesy of Mahrez, Grealish strikes

a day ago

Related matches

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Everton and Boreham Wood with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 3 March 2022.

Catch the latest Everton and Boreham Wood news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.