Gateshead - Altrincham

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Gateshead and Altrincham with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 November 2021.





Catch the latest Gateshead and Altrincham news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gateshead and Altrincham. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

