Gateshead - Charlton Athletic

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Gateshead and Charlton Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 3 December 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mike Williamson or Johnnie Jackson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Gateshead and Charlton Athletic news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gateshead and Charlton Athletic. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

