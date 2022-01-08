Kidderminster Harriers - Reading

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Kidderminster Harriers and Reading with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 7 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Russell Penn or Veljko Paunovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Kidderminster Harriers and Reading news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kidderminster Harriers and Reading. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

