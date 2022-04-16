The Emirates FA Cup / Semifinal
Wembley / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad

Manchester City - Liverpool

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Liverpool

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

The Emirates FA Cup

The cracks are starting to appear at Chelsea, more chaos feels inevitable

3 hours ago

The Emirates FA Cup

Jota sends Liverpool into semi-final showdown with Man City

20/03/2022 at 23:05

Related matches

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Manchester City and Liverpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 16 April 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Liverpool news and find up to date The Emirates FA Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.