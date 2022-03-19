The Emirates FA Cup / Quarter-final
Riverside Stadium / 19.03.2022
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
Chelsea
Middlesbrough - Chelsea Summary

Lineups

Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
3-5-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Chelsea

Latest news

The Emirates FA Cup

Rondon double sees off Boreham Wood as Everton reach FA Cup quarters

04/03/2022 at 00:56

The Emirates FA Cup

Southampton sweep past West Ham to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

02/03/2022 at 21:49

