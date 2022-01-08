Peterborough United - Bristol Rovers

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 7 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Darren Ferguson or Joey Barton? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

