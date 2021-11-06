Rotherham United - Bromley

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Rotherham United and Bromley with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Paul Warne or Andy Woodman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Rotherham United and Bromley news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Rotherham United and Bromley. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

