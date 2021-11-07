St. Albans City - Forest Green Rovers

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between St. Albans City and Forest Green Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 7 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ian Allinson or Robert Edwards? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest St. Albans City and Forest Green Rovers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for St. Albans City and Forest Green Rovers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

