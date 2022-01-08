West Bromwich Albion - Brighton & Hove Albion

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 7 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Valérien Ismaël or Graham Potter? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

