Wycombe Wanderers - Hartlepool United

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Wycombe Wanderers and Hartlepool United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 November 2021.





Catch the latest Wycombe Wanderers and Hartlepool United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wycombe Wanderers and Hartlepool United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

