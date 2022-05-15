Liverpool fans were condemned for booing Prince William and the national anthem ahead of the FA Cup final.

Liverpool took on Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, and the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to the players ahead of kick-off, as president of the Football Association.

The prince was jeered and booed by fans, who also offered hand gestures to appraise the royal of their considered opinion.

Boos then rang out as the national anthem was sung in front of Prince William, who is next in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle after the event: 'I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today.

“The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans' totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.”

Conservative MP and former Culture Secretary Karen Bradley added: "It is utterly unacceptable and disgraceful that fans booed Prince William. I would urge the FA to take all necessary action and pursue those responsible."

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey opined: 'We have the most wonderful Monarch and those fans who booed do not represent their clubs or our country”

Liverpool fans have a history of booing the national anthem, with the dislike of the song linked to their dislike of the Conservative government in the 1980s, which oversaw the Hillsborough disaster and ensuing cover-up, amongst other policies and actions.

