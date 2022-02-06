Jurgen Klopp praised goalscorer Harvey Elliott for his return from injury and new signing Luis Diaz.

The 18-year-old attacking player suffered a dislocated ankle back in September but was able to come on as a substitute against Cardiff City on Sunday, scoring the third goal for his side in a 3-1 win.

Ad

Speaking after the win, Klopp said he was relieved to see the player back in action.

The Emirates FA Cup Man City to face Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round, Chelsea get Luton 4 HOURS AGO

“I am! I am, absolutely,” he said. “With the goal it became obviously a proper fairy tale to be honest. In my mind I had the situation, it’s not nice but it came up, in Leeds when we lost him with this horrible injury.

“Coming then on is already a great step back, but scoring this nice goal makes it a proper fairy tale so I am really happy for him. He was over the moon! It was properly touching. So, all good.”

Diaz also popped up with an assist for Takumi Minamino, who has had a stop-start career at Anfield.

“The goal he set up for Taki was absolutely incredible: high press, counter-press, I love it, and then Taki finished it off,” Klopp said of the goal.”

Liverpool now face Norwich City in the next round.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

The Emirates FA Cup Liverpool ease past Cardiff as Elliott makes scoring return in FA Cup win 5 HOURS AGO