The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup has thrown up a potential meeting between the top two teams in the Premier League, as Manchester City and Liverpool have been pulled out together.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have yet to advance to the semi-finals, as they face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals on Sunday evening, but have the incentive of a clash with Pep Guardiola’s City.
Ad
City have stuttered a little recently, but returned to winning ways with a 4-1 mauling of Southampton in the FA Cup.
The Emirates FA Cup
Palace batter Everton to reach FA Cup semi-finals
Liverpool and City have not met in the FA Cup since 2003, when Danny Murphy netted a penalty in a 1-0 win for the Reds.
The second semi-final will be a capital affair, as Chelsea have been paired with Crystal Palace.
Chelsea put the off-field turmoil to one side to see off Middlesbrough, while Crystal Palace were easy winners over Everton.
FA Cup semi-final draw
- Manchester City v Nottingham Forest or Liverpool
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Ties to be played at Wembley Stadium on either Saturday April 16 or Sunday April 17.
The Emirates FA Cup
Man City ease past Southampton to reach last four
Premier League
'My players and staff are privileged but we are concerned' - Tuchel
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad