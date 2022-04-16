Manchester City reached the final of the Women’s FA Cup after beating West Ham 4-1 at Victoria Road.

The Sky Blues will now appear at Wembley as they attempt to win the title for the fourth time, having last won the trophy back in 2020.

Ellen White and Chloe Kelly scored the first goals for City as they established a 2-0 lead, but Lisa Evans halved the deficit just before half-time.

White might have had a hat-trick but two headed efforts were ruled out, and City also went close when Filippa Angeldahl struck the woodwork.

City were able to add two more in the second half, with Lauren Hemp grabbing a brace, the second coming in stoppage time for the away side.

The hosts came close through Tameka Yallop and Katerina Svitkova after the break but City hit the crossbar when Hemp teed up substitute Filippa Angeldahl.

Sunday will see Arsenal face Chelsea to decide the second finalist, with the final being played at Wembley on May 15.

Speaking after the game, Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor said "I feel really proud of this team. We've had a lack of preparation time off the back of the international break.

"Compared to our performance previously I thought some of our play was really good. We had some scary moments at times but we deserve our place in the final. It's great to look forward to a Wembley final."

