The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has pitted Manchester City against Peterborough, while non-league Boreham Wood could take on Frank Lampard’s Everton.

Peterborough last made it to the fifth round in 1986, but their chances of advancing are slim after being pulled out against Pep Guardiola's City.

Ad

Championship Rooney: I used to lock myself away and just drink 3 HOURS AGO

Liverpool are still to play their fourth-round match, but should they overcome Cardiff City they will take on Norwich City.

Boreham Wood of the National League face Bournemouth in the fourth round and a win would earn them a trip to Goodison Park to tackle the Toffees.

FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

Ties to be played week commencing February 28.

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Africa Cup of Nations Mane and Salah the stars but AFCON final about more than Liverpool duo 5 HOURS AGO