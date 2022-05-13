Romelu Lukaku has spoken out against his own agent amid the ongoing speculation about his future at Chelsea.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, confirmed that he would speak to new owner Todd Boehly about the Belgian’s future just a day before the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The striker has now broken his silence on the issue and released a statement via Instagram.

He said: “Never will I let someone speak for me,” he posted to his story.

“I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way as possible.

“So, if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club... not in my name.'

The timing of Pastorello’s proposed talks with Boehly has been criticised by Thomas Tuchel , whose focus is in tomorrow’s match at Wembley.

“I just was aware of it. It is what it is sometimes in football,” said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference.

“The tension attracts situations you don’t want to have before big matches, but it is the way it is.”

Lukaku has endured an underwhelming first season back at Stamford Bridge since making a £97.5million switch from Inter Milan last summer.

From 42 appearances across all competitions, the Belgian has scored 15 goals and registered two assists.

Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's third goal with Hakim Ziyech during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road on May 11, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

His form has improved in recent weeks, netting a brace in a 2-2 draw with Wolves on May 7 and scoring again against Leeds four days later.

It is not the first Lukaku has been an off-field distraction for Tuchel’s squad, after expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation at Chelsea in an interview with Sky Sport Italy.

He said at the time: “Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system.'

He also revealed that previous club Inter is in his heart and that 'he knows he will return' to the Nerazzurri.

