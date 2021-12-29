Rebecca Welch will become the first female to officiate in the men's FA Cup third round in January.

The 38-year-old is set to take charge of the tie between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Earlier this year she became the first woman to referee in the EFL , but officiating in the world's oldest national football competition represents a momentous step up for the representation for women in football.

This season, third and fourth round replays have been scrapped to ease fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tie of the round comes as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard visits Old Trafford in charge of Aston Villa against Manchester United.

