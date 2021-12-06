Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will face Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, with his Aston Villa side travelling to Old Trafford in an all-Premier League tie.
Twice a winner of the competition while a player, Gerrard's Villa will meet Manchester United twice in a week, with their cup clash to be held between the 7th and 10th of January, 2022, and followed by a Premier League meeting a week later.
Ad
Elsewhere, Non-league Chesterfield will travel to Stamford Bridge for an encounter with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.
Premier League
Klopp: Contract talks with Salah 'need time' but both sides want to extend
James Rowe's side, who knocked out Salford City in the second round, have earned a high-profile encounter at the home of the eight-time winners.
Holders Leicester will face Watford, managed by Claudio Ranieri, while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be the visitors to the County Ground in Swindon.
- Manchester United begin Ralf Rangnick era with win over Crystal Palace
- Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby fire Chelsea to FA Cup triumph
- Thomas Partey rates his Arsenal season so far a four-out-of-ten
League One Shrewsbury Town face a daunting trip to Liverpool.
Non-league Yeovil Town and Kidderminster host Championship opposition in Bournemouth and Reading respectively, while Harrogate Town make their first appearance in the third round proper against Luton.
Full FA Cup third round draw:
- Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
- Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
- Stoke City v Leyton Orient
- Swansea City v Southampton
- Chelsea v Chesterfield
- Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
- Cardiff v Preston North End
- Coventry City v Derby County
- Burnley v Huddersfield
- West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
- Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
- Leicester City v Watford
- Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
- Hartlepool United v Blackpool
- Hull City v Everton
- Bristol City v Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
- Millwall v Crystal Palace
- Port Vale v Brentford
- Swindon Town v Manchester City
- Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
- Luton Town v Harrogate Town
- Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
- Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
- Newcastle United v Cambridge United
- Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
- Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
- West Ham United v Leeds United
- Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
- Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Premier League
'Maybe I lose a bit of focus' - Arsenal's Partey rates himself 4/10 this season
Premier League
'I must admit I was surprised' - Rangnick praises United for intensity, explains 4-2-2-2 decision
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad