Thomas Tuchel has said it is not ideal for Romelu Lukaku’s agent to be talking about his client’s future on the eve of Chelsea’s FA Cup final clash with Liverpool.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer from Inter Milan in a deal reported to be worth £97 million.

He was expected to be the focal point of Chelsea’s challenge for honours, but the move has not worked out as expected and the Belgium international has found himself out of the team for portions of the season.

Talk of a return to Italy has continued to swirl, and his agent Federico Pastorello said on Thursday that “there is a problem” with Lukaku’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

Pastorello is set to seek out a meeting with Todd Boehly once the deal to buy the club is confirmed.

Tuchel had no qualms about that, but said it was not ideal that the report surfaced in the days before the FA Cup final.

“If he plans to talk with the owner then maybe it's not his plan to talk with me,” Tuchel said . “If he gets a meeting, maybe he can talk. It's his right and we will talk to anybody and evaluate the situation of any player, including Romelu.”

Reflecting on Pastorello’s comments, Tuchel said: “I just was aware of it. It is what it is sometimes in football.

“The tension attracts situations you don’t want to have before big matches, but it is the way it is.

“For me, it is not a distraction and hopefully for everyone who works with the team as well.”

Tuchel’s focus is on the FA Cup final with Liverpool on Saturday, and the German said he could take risks on the fitness of midfielders Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

Both are to be put through their paces in training, and a decision will be taken on Saturday morning.

Asked if he could gamble on Kovacic and Kante, Tuchel said: “It is the moment to take risks.”

The terms of Chelsea’s limited licence due to the sanctions on Roman Abramovich mean the club cannot spend any money other than regular expenses.

Tuchel and the players got together to pay for tickets for the FA Cup final for the academy players and their families.

“It's one club and normally the club would buy these tickets for the parents and players of the academy,” Tuchel said. “So we stepped in and bought the tickets for them.”

