Frank Lampard accused his Everton players of lacking "b*******" after their 4-0 humbling at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday.

However, Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said that Lampard’s comments represented a gamble that could backfire as he tries to manoeuvre his team away from the relegation zone. They currently sit 17th.

"He has to take responsibility - he's the manager," began Sutton.

"The team are in an absolute mess but his language was extremely strong, questioning the side's courage.

"He talked about [how] he doesn't have a magic wand to get inside people's heads and change resilience across the whole squad. Well... is that not his job?

"Lampard was chucking things out there and I wonder whether he will regret some of the things he's said because it can be damaging within the dressing room.

"It's not a good dressing room at this time but when you start questioning player's courage, I think there may be a problem.

"He's come out and slaughtered his players and yet he needs these players to keep him up, so what he said is very, very dangerous in my book. It's a big gamble what he said and let's see whether the players react.

"He had a difficult job to take on, most of the blame lies with [previous manager Rafa] Benitez on this one, but he hasn't made the impact which I think he expected to - and the Everton fans expected him to."

Everton sit in 17th place in the Premier League table, three points clear of Watford in 18th but with two games in hand.

